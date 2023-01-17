World Select Cuts LLC is announcing the expansion of its line of hand-crafted, premium deli meats, featuring free-range, pasture-raised Australian lamb: Aussie Select. Now available in a 4-ounce presliced pack, the products are ready to eat. Aussie Select also offers whole roasts for foodservice.
American consumers recognize that the provenance of Australian lamb is a marker of quality, extending from the paddock to the plate. With lamb making a strong showing on menus nationwide and becoming a more familiar protein in American homes, it's an optimal time for a premium deli meat featuring all-natural Aussie lamb.
Three options
The Aussie Select product line-up offers bold flavors and currently includes
- Agave Rosemary Lamb Ham: 100% pure agave syrup and fragrant fresh rosemary with subtle notes of nutmeg, fennel and garlic
- Lamb Pastrami: seasoned with traditional deli flavors like coarse ground black pepper, coriander and brown sugar, then smoked with hickory and mesquite, yielding a peppercorn bite with a tender texture
- Tikka Masala Lamb Ham: warm toasted flavors of classic Indian Masala spices, balancing cumin, cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, cloves and nutmegs in a robust rub
The nitty gritty
Each product is:
- Fully cooked
- Available in whole roasts or presliced
- Free of artificial flavors or colors
- Halal-certified
Retail readiness
- When sampled with consumers, the products fulfilled expectations extremely or very well (86%).
- 89% of surveyed consumers said they "probably or definitely would buy," with more than one-third reporting that they "definitely would buy" (39%).
Aussie Select lamb products answer the demands of modern consumers:
- As concerns around health and wellness, sustainability and transparency continue to dominate, shoppers are drawn to a brand's farm-to-fork story. Aussie Select delivers, offering pure products born of their pure environment.
- With the general population skewing younger and more multi-cultural, ethnic cuisine has become a staple. The bold, trend-forward flavors of Aussie Select products promise to take taste buds on a global journey.
- Consumers value variety of experience. Lamb charcuterie from Aussie Select offers differentiation that attracts discerning consumers.
- Lives are busier and more hectic than ever, and there is no slowing the desire for products that provide convenience without sacrificing taste or quality. Today's consumers may be time-constrained, but they are still open to experimentation.
The Aussie difference
Aussie Select is the only ready-to-eat lamb charcuterie. The line tells a story of lamb raised on wide-open pastures, fed naturally and given no artificial additives or hormone growth promotants.
Source: Aussie Select
