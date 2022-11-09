Sahlen Packing Co., the family-owned and operated food manufacturer founded in Buffalo, New York, in 1869, is selling its hot dog products at various retailers. Those retailers include Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, Roundy's Supermarkets, and Harris Teeter.

Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans

Sahlen’s Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners product is now available at all Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans locations across Western New York. This comes after two months of slowly rolling the product out to two of the regions biggest shopping markets.

The public demand for a smaller, bite-sized version of Buffalo's own hot dog had been growing over the past several years. As a result, Sahlen implemented new food manufacturing processes and technologies to meet the consumer demand, resulting in the latest Sahlen product—Cocktail Wieners.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, explained how this new product, now available for purchase at local Tops and Wegmans locations, came to be. "The proud, loyal people of Western New York spoke, and we here at Sahlen Packing Company listened. It's been a long time coming but we're now able to announce the release of Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners, packed with the same Smokehouse flavor that people across the country have come to know and love. And we couldn't be more proud to have these Cocktail Wieners be available at two of WNY's premier grocery retailers in Tops and Wegmans."

Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners are made with fresh, never frozen, and gluten-free ingredients. The Cocktail Wieners come fully cooked in 20 oz packages. Consisting of a blend of pork, beef, and Sahlen's signature blend of Smokehouse seasonings, Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners are versatile and can be eaten on their own, rolled with pastry, simmered in a slow cooker, and more.

Over its 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product, cooked and cured to create their signature Smokehouse flavor for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, the flagship Tender Casing Smokehouse Hot Dogs, and Sahlen's new Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners, which Wegmans and Tops customers can begin purchasing.

Roundy’s Supermarkets

Three of Sahlen's hot dog products are now available in Roundy's Supermarkets.

Roundy's customers can now find three different varieties of Sahlen's flagship products at their stores: Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, and Tender Casing Pork & Beef Footlong Hot Dogs.

Sahlen's products are crafted using fresh, gluten-free ingredients, a unique blend of Smokehouse seasonings, and are encased in a specialty collagen casing that gives each hot dog its signature snap. Roundy's customers have a new hot dog option that's perfect for grilling, pan-frying, and broiling.

When it comes to increasing the national reach of Sahlen's Hot Dogs by partnering with Roundy's Supermarkets, Kenneth Voelker explained, "First, I want to say how excited I am for Roundy's customers. We receive messages on a regular basis from fans of Sahlen's Hot Dogs in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio, asking where they can find our premium hot dog products. Adding a partner like Roundy's to deliver these in-demand products, as well as our latest Grilled For You product, is key to satisfying existing Sahlen loyalists and introducing new customers to our flagship products. Second, it's not every day you get to partner with a company that's been in business almost as long as yours."

Founded in 1872, just three years after the 1869 founding of Sahlen Packing Co., and headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Roundy's Supermarkets is now a subsidiary of The Kroger Company of Cincinnati, OH. Roundy's operates 145 grocery store locations and 99 pharmacies, throughout the upper Midwest United States.

The supermarket operator also plans to add the newest product release from the five-generation-owned food manufacturer—Sahlen's Grilled For You Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs in Spring 2023.

For further information on the Midwest grocer Roundy's, and to find the nearest location offering the new Sahlen's Smokehouse Pork & Beef, All Beef, and Footlong Hot Dogs, please visit roundys.com.

Harris Teeter

Sahlen's Grilled For You Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs product is now available at various Harris Teeter locations.

Leveraging the company's flagship product already available at Harris Teeter, the Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, as well as the company's leading-edge food manufacturing capabilities, Sahlen's Grilled For You Hot Dogs meet evolving consumer demand for more quality on-the-go dining options. Grilled For You Hot Dogs come in nine-ounce packages with real grill char marks, an authentic fresh-off-the-grill flavor, prolonged shelf life, and a variety of ways to quickly prepare.

Designed specifically for those who don't own a grill, are not permitted to grill, or just want to save time by not grilling outdoors, Sahlen's Grilled For You Hot Dogs can be quickly prepared using an air fryer, microwave, sauté pan, oven, and a variety of other methods in less time than other traditional hot dog products. Harris Teeter shoppers up and down the Atlantic Coast can now experience Sahlen's Grilled For You Hot Dogs, regardless of the season, space, or grilling setup.

When it comes to increasing the national reach of Sahlen's Hot Dogs and introducing new markets to the company's latest Grilled For You product, Kenneth Voelker explained, "We couldn't be more excited to provide Harris Teeter shoppers with a premium hot dog when and where they want it. With our Grilled For You Hot Dogs, you don't need grilling setups to savor the true Smokehouse flavor of our products. Nor do you need to spend time—that you often don't have—preparing a quality meal at home, on the road, or in the office. It's a perfect product for the modern day consumer."

Headquartered in Matthews, NC, Harris Teeter is a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, as of 2014, and operates over 250 grocery stores in seven South Atlantic states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Many of the over 250 Harris Teeter locations already carry two of Sahlen's flagship hot dog products—Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs and Sahlen's Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

Now a five-generation family business, and sharing like-minded, community-oriented approaches like Roundy's and Harris Teeter, Sahlen Packing Co. has increased its national distribution and consumer demand. These increases are thanks to a company-wide commitment to quality food production practices, active community outreach initiatives, and strong relationship-building with retailers like Roundy's Supermarkets and Harris Teeter.

For further information on Harris Teeter, and to find the nearest location carrying Sahlen's Grilled For You Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, visit harristeeter.com.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com.

Source: Sahlen Packing Co.