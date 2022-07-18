Three varieties of Sahlen's Hot Dogs can now be found at several Kroger retail locations throughout the Southeast United States. Kroger has added two of Sahlen's hot dog products—Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs and Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs—as well as Sahlen's latest product release, Grilled For You Hot Dogs.

The two tender casing hot dog products are a Western New York staple, while Grilled For You Hot Dogs, released earlier this year, add a time-saving option for on-the-go consumers, as the hot dogs come pre-grilled and can be heated quickly using a variety of prep methods such as air frying, sauteing, broiling, microwaving, and more.

Founded in 1869, and now in its fifth generation of family ownership, Sahlen Packing Co. has delivered hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats to consumers, foodservice operators, and grocery retail chains across the country. Kroger shoppers can now find Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef, Tender Casing All Beef, and Grilled For You Hot Dogs throughout Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, and other Midwestern/Southeastern states.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing Kenneth Voelker said: "We couldn't be more excited to offer our retail partners and their loyal customers throughout the Midwest and southeast with the premium hot dogs they deserve. We believe that no matter an individual's familiarity with Sahlen's Hot Dogs, it only takes one taste to create a lifelong loyalist. We look forward to doing just that with the introduction of our original Smokehouse Tender Casing Hot Dogs and our latest innovation, the Grilled For You Hot Dogs, at Kroger locations."

Sahlen's Smokehouse Pork & Beef, All Beef, and Grilled For You Hot Dogs are crafted with whole and fresh pieces of meat, contain gluten-free ingredients, use a savory blend of Smokehouse seasonings, and are wrapped in a specialty tender casing, giving them a "snap."

Kroger customers can find and purchase these new Sahlen products at a location near them, as they prepare for their summer cookouts around the grill. For further information on Kroger, or to find the closest of 2,750 grocery retail stores it operates nationally, visit kroger.com.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., visit sahlen.com.

Source: Sahlen's Hot Dogs