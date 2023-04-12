Sahlen Packing Co. is announcing the availability of three products at various Giant Eagle retail locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Giant Eagle customers can now purchase 16-ounce packages of Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, Grilled For You Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs available in 9-ounce packages and 12-ounce packs of Sahlen's Pre-Sliced Bologna.

Sahlen Packing Co., the five-generation family-owned and -operated food production company, founded in 1869 and headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., has increased its national distribution and consumer demand thanks to a company-wide commitment to quality food production practices, active community outreach initiatives and strong relationship-building with retail partners such as Giant Eagle Inc., which Supermarket News ranked in its "Top 75 North American Food Retailers."

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, offered more on the recent availability of three Sahlen products at Giant Eagle, saying, "We couldn't be more excited to provide shoppers with the premium and convenient hot dogs and deli meat they deserve. There's our flagship Tender Casing Hot Dogs that deliver the signature Sahlen SNAP, our new Grilled For You Hot Dogs that come pre-grilled, ready to heat and eat in minutes, and our Pre-Sliced Bologna to add even more time-saving convenience and a deli option folks can feel good about. Whether they're trying Sahlen's Hot Dogs for the first or 101st time, we're proud to launch such a well-rounded product offering at hundreds of Giant Eagle stores."

The newest product, Sahlen's Grilled For You Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, has been available at other food retailer and convenience store chains throughout the country, with Giant Eagle — a fellow Rust-Belt-founded company, dating back to 1918 — as the latest to agree to carry the innovative item. These hot dogs come prepared for convenience and are made using only fresh and never-frozen, gluten-free ingredients and a savory blend of Smokehouse seasoning, making Grilled For You suitable for those looking to experience the consistent grilled taste of Sahlen's Hot Dogs while needing a fast, convenient, no-grill solution to achieve the ideal char every time.

Source: Sahlen Packing Co.