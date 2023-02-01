Gorton’s Seafood, a frozen prepared seafood producer, recently announced the launch of two new products: Air Fried Fish Fillets and Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp. Now available nationwide, Gorton’s air fried products have a light, crispy breading that has 50% less fat.

“The most exciting part about these new products is that they’ve already been air fried before they get to the consumer,” said Gorton’s Vice President of Marketing Jake Holbrook. “You don’t need to own an air fryer to enjoy all of the benefits of light, super crispy breaded seafood, and increasing accessibility to this type of product is very important to us. Over the last few years, the interest in air fried food has skyrocketed, so we wanted to develop products that deliver the taste and crunch that today’s consumers are craving while maintaining the quality that people expect from our brand.”

Made with lightly seasoned panko breadcrumbs and 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets or tender butterfly shrimp, the products are fried with hot air — not oil — through Gorton’s proprietary process. The Air Fried Fillets are available in a 15.2-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $8.99, while the Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp comes in a 9-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $8.99.

While an air fryer is not required to eat these new products, consumers can still use one to prepare their meal. The product packaging features both oven and air fryer instructions, giving the consumer the option to choose whichever cooking method they prefer.

Consumers can incorporate the new Air Fried products into a wide variety of recipes. For recipes featuring the new products, click here.

Source: Gorton's Seafood