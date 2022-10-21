Gorton’s Seafood, one of the nation’s leading seafood producers, is adding an exciting new option to its shrimp portfolio this fall with the introduction of southern style shrimp. The product launches at select customers this fall, expanding to national distribution in early 2023. Gorton’s southern style shrimp will be available in a 9.2-oz. box for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Made with a new and crunchy coating that’s packed with a combination of buttermilk, pepper and southern-inspired herbs and spices, Gorton’s southern style shrimp provides consumers with a more indulgent option that’s perfect for game day snacks, holiday appetizers, salad toppers, and more.

Tapping into popular consumer taste preferences, Gorton’s southern style shrimp was conceived as a result of the well-known rise of the ‘Chicken Sandwich Wars.’ In 2019, fast food chains began launching or refreshing their own versions of southern-inspired fried chicken sandwiches – each one rivaling the next. Today, the trend continues to expand across a variety of restaurant and grocery categories, with a flavor consumers know and love.

“As a brand that’s committed to spreading the goodness of the sea, we wanted to bring that comforting, southern-inspired flavor to the seafood space,” said Chris Hussey, Gorton’s Seafood vice president of marketing. “With consumers’ desire to incorporate more seafood into their diet and find dependable mealtime solutions, our Southern Style Shrimp is the ideal product to meet their needs and spice up their freezer staples.”

Gorton’s new shrimp provides consumers with a protein choice that can elevate a variety of recipes such as tacos, sandwiches, and more. The southern style shrimp joins Gorton’s shrimp portfolio alongside the classic butterfly shrimp, beer batter shrimp, and popcorn shrimp. Since 2020, shrimp has been the brand’s fastest growing business from a percentage standpoint, with gains in not only distribution, but also turn velocity as consumers increasingly turn to Gorton’s to cover their prepared seafood needs. The brand is excited to continue to expand this product category and offer its customers the newest innovation in frozen seafood.

Source: Gorton's Seafood