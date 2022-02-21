SeaPak has revealed its latest innovation: Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp. The first of its kind to enter the market, Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp is a tender jumbo butterfly shrimp in a savory subtle pickle brined breading with a sweet mustard barbecue sauce.

“Research shows that Southern Style flavors are popular nationwide,” said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak. “We’re excited to launch this new product nationally and to deliver this popular flavor across the U.S.”

Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp is made with 4-star Best Aquaculture Practices certified shrimp. It contains 9 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and nutrients.

“At SeaPak, we always want to make sure we’re delighting our customers with relevant, on-trend, and delicious flavors,” said Beadon.

Listed at a suggested retail price of $9.99, each 10-ounce package Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp contains 2.5 servings. The oven crispy shrimp come with a 2-ounce container of creamy sweet mustard BBQ sauce for dipping as well as air fryer instructions on the back.

Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp are the latest in the company’s line of frozen seafood products, which include Coconut Cod, Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp, and Lobster and Shrimp Bites.

To find Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp at a store near you, visit SeaPak's product locator.

Source: SeaPak