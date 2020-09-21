Seizing on the popularity of everything bagel seasoning with consumers, SeaPak is adding its own version of the savory blend of spices to one of its best-selling seafood items, beginning in September.

The frozen seafood leader will be bringing SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp to the freezer aisle in a variety of retail locations and grocery chains around the country.

Originally an eclectic mixture of toppings created specifically for bagels, everything bagel seasoning in recent years has found its way onto a wide assortment of foods. The seasoning combination on SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp will feature sesame seeds, salt, poppy seeds, dried garlic and dried onion.

“This trend keeps growing and growing,” said Kristen Beadon, the director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. “Our Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp brings an entirely new dimension to the value-added shrimp category, and with so many families eating at home more than ever now, we’re excited to launch something new for our customers to try!”

The product should prove especially attractive to consumers looking for quick-and-easy meal fixes, as well as comfortable cooks who enjoy working with new flavors in the kitchen.

Each 12-ounce package of SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp will contain 9 ounces of crispy butterfly shrimp in the everything bagel seasoning, plus 3 ounces of cream cheese chive dipping sauce. The tail-on shrimp are 4-star Best Aquaculture Practices certified, and the seasoned items are designed for conventional ovens, toaster ovens and air fryers.

The suggested retail price will be $8.99 per package.

Source: SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.