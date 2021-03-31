SeaPak is bringing lobster to the brand’s freezer-aisle offerings.

Featuring wild caught shrimp and lobster, SeaPak Lobster & Shrimp Bites are a delicious, easy-to-prepare appetizer or snack. The perfectly balanced, lightly breaded combination pairs seafood’s hint of sweetness with a mixture of savory cheese and shallots for the ideal bite.

“Lobster is one of the most popular shellfish items on U.S. restaurant menus,” said Kristen Beadon, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.’s director of marketing. “So we’re excited to be able to offer a quick and easy lobster option that can fit nicely into any budget or schedule.”

Interest in cook-at-home seafood has been increasing rapidly in recent months, in part because of current events. Additionally, the growing affinity for lobster and new seafood flavors has been a trend that SeaPak has been watching for the last several years.

Families and home cooks can now enjoy a convenient, restaurant-quality lobster experience in the comfort of their own home. The newest product from the nation’s no. 1 seafood brand recently made its debut at grocery stores across the country. And although events and celebrations may look a bit different this year, SeaPak predicts consumers will still gravitate towards appetizer offerings to help add a special touch to their scaled back gatherings.

Available in 14-ounce packages, each serving of SeaPak Lobster & Shrimp Bites contains 10g of protein. The bites can be prepared in a conventional oven, a toaster oven or an air fryer.

Source: SeaPak