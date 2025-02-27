Global seafood consumption is steadily on the rise, as the global seafood market is expected to grow by $150.04 billion from 2024-2028 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.55% during this period.

Rasmus Soerensen, chief commercial officer for raw materials supplier American Seafoods, anticipates US seafood consumption will soon increase, following the category growth in other parts of the world. “We expect that America is going to realize the immense potential that seafood offers and catch up quickly,” he said.

The already strong seafood category has a few key growth drivers. “The biggest growth driver in the seafood category is increased focus in value products, healthy seafood offerings, convenience, and importantly, products with leading sustainability credentials,” Soerensen said.

Value-added seafood products offer a clear path for seafood producers to capitalize on the growing seafood market, catering to consumer trends and purchasing preferences.

Crew with salmon Photos courtesy of American Seafoods

Despite continued economic pressures, American consumers are willing to pay premiums for product attributes they truly care about. “While inflation may encourage cost-conscious shopping, seafood’s versatility and perceived value remain compelling, especially when tied to meal solutions and easy preparation techniques,” Megan Rider, domestic marketing director for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute said.

To accommodate for persisting economic pressures, more Americans are cooking at home. “Products like marinated filets, seafood cakes, and pre-seasoned portions are helping to lower barriers to entry for home cooks, especially younger shoppers,” Rider said.

Despite a clear rise in at-home cooking, consumers still crave convenient protein products. Kady Freeze, Pacific Seafood marketing manager, said consumers are shopping for easy-to-prepare offerings, such as pre-seasoned fillets, ready-to-cook meals or other time-saving solutions.

“Focus on innovation that centers on value-added options like pre-portioned and clean-label products to meet the growing demand for variety of healthier protein and easy prep options,” said Freeze.

The health and wellness trend is currently booming; this trend is influencing every segment of the food industry. As more Americans become health-focused and increasingly divert from processed and ultraprocessed foods, the seafood industry has an opportunity to call out product value that is already there—nutritional benefits.

Soerensen noted that seafood is generally a very healthy food source, and the industry has clear growth potential by educating consumers on those health attributes.

Ice breakup Photos courtesy of American Seafoods

Rider said that seafood's strong nutritional profile sets it apart in the protein category. “Rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, seafood resonates strongly with health-conscious shoppers,” she said.

Seafood purchasing preferences reflect the growing health and wellness trend, and demand for high protein products. “Salmon remains the top-consumed seafood species in U.S. retail markets1, reflecting its strong association with heart and brain health benefits,” Rider said. “Additionally, Alaska’s shelf-stable salmon and surimi show a higher index among younger generations1, underscoring the appeal of convenient, nutrient-rich options for busy lifestyles.

While older generations prefer traditional seafood flavors and format, retailers have an opportunity to market value-added products to younger seafood shoppers. “They … tend to experiment with new flavors and cooking styles, so they're open to trying value-added products like marinated fillets or pre-seasoned options,” Freeze said.

ASMI recommends seafood producers engage Millenial and Gen Z consumers through digital campaigns, social media content and meal kit partnerships that highlight convenience and nutrition in seafood.

Despite younger-consumer purchasing preferences aligning with larger category trends, Rider noted that Baby Boomers remain the top volume drivers across seafood categories, according to Circana for ASMI, November 2024. This highlights the importance of understanding generational variations in seafood purchasing preferences, and the relevance of traditional seafood products amid the rise of value-added products.