One of the most widely consumed proteins in the world, goat is gaining traction in the US market. Goat from Australia – the main supplier of goat meat to the US – is high in protein, low in fat and cholesterol, free range, halal certified and has no added hormones or antibiotics – key claims sought by a growing number of Americans. Protein importer Thomas Foods International, USA, will highlight its growing portfolio of goat products, including new value-added options, at the 2025 Annual Meat Conference, set for March 24-26 in Orlando.

“We’re seeing a significant uptick in goat meat sales,” said Danielle Marta, vice president of marketing and innovation at TFI. “One of our best-selling items is bone-in goat cubes, perfect for traditional applications like stews and curries.” Thomas Farms Bone-in Goat Cubes are available at select retailers and club stores nationwide, along with foodservice distributors and restaurant suppliers. TFI will debut its latest goat innovations – fresh, boneless cubes and ready-to-heat Thai Coconut Goat Curry – at AMC, booth #303.

TFI also recently launched Thomas Farms Free Range Ground Goat, with a lean profile and mild taste, via select retailers and distributors. “We are excited to offer both fresh and frozen ground goat meat options, especially given the popularity of grinds,” said Marta. “The products are all natural, Halal-certified and sourced from goats that roam free on native pastures. Ground goat is very approachable in the kitchen and can easily be used in addition to or in place of other grinds in eday applications.”

Goat consumers

Goat is a popular protein across the world, traditionally featured in Asian, Latin American, Caribbean, African and Middle Eastern cuisines. The increasing shift toward a global palate is driving demand for goat in the US, not only among traditional customers but new consumers seeking to expand their protein options and motivated by goat’s claims.

A total of 1,300 meat consumers surveyed in January and February 2023 were grouped into personas by Midan Marketing. Two of those groups can be considered prospective new goat customers: Connected Trendsetters, with a strong willingness to try new meat products and expand purchasing, and Claim Seekers, whose purchase decisions are motivated by health and sustainability benefits.

Retail case

Goat sales across all grocery formats in 2024 totaled $27 million with unit sales at 3.5 million, according to Nielsen. Goat sales by volume and value in the US natural supermarket channel in 2023 were significantly higher than bison sales, despite bison’s availability in supermarkets. The total value of goat sales across the US natural supermarket channel with Circana data in 2023 was over $16.4 million with unit sales of more than 2.7 million, while there were 411,997 units of bison product sold with a sales value of more than $5.1 million.

“We have retail partners who have sold out of their goat products very quickly and restocked multiple times,” said Lori Dunn, vice president of retail sales at TFI. “Our customers are impressed – surprised, even – by the demand for goat, not only among traditional goat consumers but new customers who are inspired by the product’s health and sustainability claims. We think that our fresh and frozen ground goat options, featuring on-pack ‘free range’ and ‘Halal’ callouts, will take that interest to a new level.”

Foodservice and menu trends

Goat is currently found on 3.5% of US menus, according to Datassential 2024. While penetration is low, goat menuing is on an upward trajectory, up 4% since 2020 and predicted to climb year over year from 2024-2025, according to Datassential. Goat experienced 3% year over year growth in menuing incidence — the number of menu items featuring goat at restaurants that offer it — from 2023-2024. The Midwest saw the largest growth by region, while regional and independent restaurants also saw gains in goat offerings. Datassential considers goat to be in the Adoption phase of the Menu Adoption Cycle (Inception -> Adoption -> Proliferation -> Ubiquity).

Datassential reports that 76% of consumers are aware of goat, and 28% say they’ve tried it.

“With innovations in the pipeline designed specifically with foodservice operators in mind, we expect continued momentum in goat menuing moving forward,” said Jordan Pickard, vice president of foodservice at TFI. “As more consumers try goat in restaurants and experience its mild flavor and versatility across a broad range of culinary applications, we think demand for goat can only grow.”

Source: Thomas Foods International, USA