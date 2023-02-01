Forage and beef producers can learn from world-renowned forage experts about the how and why of renovating toxic tall fescue pastures at a March 23 workshop in Mount Vernon, Missouri.

“This one-day workshop focuses on managing tall fescue toxicity and integrating novel tall fescue varieties into a grazing system,” says Craig Roberts, state forage specialist with University of Missouri Extension. “Toxic tall fescue reduces livestock weight gains and lowers reproductive performance and profits.”

Roberts says local producers, company representatives, extension specialists, government workers and researchers from across the country will speak. They will discuss symptoms and causes of fescue toxicosis, establishment and first-year management, seed and endophyte testing, transitioning from toxic fescue, products and more. Speakers will also give information on incentives and cost sharing.

Speakers and topics:

Tall Fescue Toxicosis: Symptoms and Causes, Craig Roberts, MU Extension

Toxicosis Management, Craig Roberts and Gene Schmitz, MU Extension

Understanding Endophytes, Carolyn Young, North Carolina State University

Establishment and First-Year Management, John Andrae, Clemson University

Seed Quality and Testing, Gene Schmitz, MU Extension

Drill Calibration, Matt Massie, MU

Plot Tours, Matt Massie, MU

Economics, Matt Poore, North Carolina State University

Cost Share and Incentive Programs, Jamie Kurtz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Novel Endophytes on My Farm, various producers

The Alliance for Grassland Renewal and its partners sponsor the workshop, which will be at the MU Southwest Research Center in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Register at TallFescueMO23.eventbrite.com.

Source: Craig Roberts, state forage specialist with University of Missouri Extension, 573-882-0481