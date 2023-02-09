John Hathaway is president of Shucks Maine Lobster, a producer of value-added “MSC Certified Sustainable” Maine lobster products. In this episode of The National Provisioner Podcast, “Johnny Shuck” shares his views on shelf life and food safety along with new products, foodservice trends, and more.
THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST
Shucks Maine Lobster
Company President Johnny Shuck discusses how high pressure processing has helped improve safety, quality and shelf life for lobster products.
Missed an episode?Find archived episodes here.
Report Abusive Comment