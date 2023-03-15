The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) has announced the speaker lineup and registration details for its 2023 Spring Conference.

Planned for May 24-26 in Minneapolis, the USMEF 2023 Spring Conference's opening general session will feature USMEF’s senior staff from the Asia Pacific region — Senior Vice President Joel Haggard and Vice President Jihae Yang — who will discuss emerging issues in key Asian markets, including how removal of many COVID restrictions could provide momentum for the region’s foodservice sector.

The following day, USMEF will examine the state of U.S.-Mexico trade relations with Kenneth Smith Ramos, who served as Mexico´s chief negotiator for the modernization of NAFTA, which led to the signing and ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He is now a partner at AGON, a consulting firm specializing in competition, regulatory affairs and international trade.

At the closing session, former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson — who oversaw development of four farm bills during his 30 years in Congress — will discuss the challenges lawmakers face as they work to craft an effective, pro-trade farm bill over the coming year.

In addition to the general sessions, the Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will provide in-depth discussions on topics relevant to each sector. Registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in all breakouts regardless of membership sector.

Source: USMEF