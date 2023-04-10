Oscar Mayer is announcing the opportunity for soon-to-be-newlyweds to exchange vows in hot-dog bliss. Designed to subvert the seriousness of stressful wedding planning and highlight the joy weddings should bring, fans across the country can sign up to wed at the first-ever “Wienermobile of Love,” a limited-time chapel conveniently located in the elopement mecca of the country: Las Vegas.

Weddings are often described as the happiest day of couples’ lives, but getting to that point is not always a cakewalk. Between rising costs, large guest lists and oh-so-many opinions, 72% of couples report feeling stressed about planning the big day, according to the Zola Wedding Planning 2022 Survey. Oscar Mayer is bringing some much-needed relief by providing couples the chance to trade in the hoopla of a traditional wedding in favor of something stress-free and fun: an elopement by the Wienermobile outside the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The weddings will take place on April 15 and 16, where lucky couples will be treated to a unique all-expenses-paid ceremony and wed by Oscar Mayer’s Hotdoggers.

“From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans’ hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples’ big days,” said Ed Roland, sr. manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Co. “Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses.”

Oscar Mayer has a legacy of bringing levity to the everyday, particularly when things have gotten too serious, from the famed “Oh I Wish” jingle to the iconic bologna face mask. The “Wienermobile of Love” is a natural extension of Oscar Mayer’s iconic brand platform, “Keep It Oscar,” focused on saving people from taking things too seriously, freeing people up to enjoy themselves with meats. From a live wiener whistle quartet to a wonderfully odd wiener cake, the 27-foot hot dog on wheels and its Hotdoggers will be dressed to impress, serving up a unique, joyful wedding experience.

Hot dog lovers across the nation can sign up on OscarMayer.com, available on a first come first served basis.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.