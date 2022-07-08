Is there anything more summer than hot dogs and cornhole? To celebrate National Hot Dog Day this year, Pilot Flying J is partnering with Kraft Heinz for the ultimate summer-themed giveaway, special appearances of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and a BOGO deal at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

On July 20, hot dog fans will have the chance to win one of 10 custom designed cornhole prize packages including cornhole boards that feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Pilot Flying J, HEINZ ketchup- and mustard-themed bean bags, and carrying cases. For a chance to be one of the lucky "wieners," consumers can visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook page on July 20 and comment on the contest post to share which hot dog toppings they relish most.

"There's no better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than Oscar Mayer hot dogs, a giant Wienermobile, and some friendly cornhole competition," says Jonathan Braatvedt, VP of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J.

Be on the lookout for the well-known Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it travels to four Pilot and Flying J travel centers in honor of National Hot Dog Day. From its first run in 1936 to present day, the Wienermobile has been spreading miles of smiles across America with its enthusiastic team of Hotdoggers. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Hotdoggers will be taking photos and saying hello at the following locations:

Pilot Travel Center at 4154 West US Hwy 24 in Remington, Indiana on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Pilot Travel Center at 9587 Charleston Hwy in St. George, South Carolina on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

Flying J Travel Center at 799 Jedburg Road in Summerville, South Carolina on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST

Pilot Travel Center at 1050 Busse Road in Bensenville, Illinois on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

To find a nearby Pilot or Flying J location, download the myRewards Plus app or visit locations.pilotflyingj.com.

Source: Pilot Flying J