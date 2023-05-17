Oscar Mayer is ushering in a new era for its Wienermobile, changing the vehicle’s name for the first time since it first hit the road in 1936. The newly coined “Frankmobile” pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever — all while uniting fans around a love of meat.

Debuting soon, the fleet of six vehicles feature new elements, including saucy exterior decals, Frank Whistles (formerly Wiener Whistles) and a newly renamed class of Hotdoggers behind the wheel — now known as Frankfurters. What’s more, the Frankmobile is offering “Franks for Franks,” so anyone named an iteration of “Frank” can stop by in real life to get their hands on a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks.

“The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years,” said Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager, Oscar Mayer. “This summer, it’s time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it’s Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile.”

The debut of the new Frankmobile comes as Oscar Mayer continues to bring its signature brand platform, “Keep It Oscar,” to new heights. From Frank-themed whistles to comical “please do not lick” decals, Oscar Mayer designed every detail of the Frankmobile to encourage people to not take things too seriously.

To learn more about the Frankmobile and track its upcoming stops, visit OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.