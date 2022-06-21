From June 14–17, EXPO PACK México 2022 made its return, convening nearly 19,000 attendees eager to network, and giving the dynamic Latin American market a place to meet and experience the best and newest packaging and processing technologies. Attendees representing 40 vertical markets gathered at Expo Santa Fe to witness firsthand the innovations of 700 exhibiting companies spread over 18,000 square meters (193,750 square feet).

“It was invaluable and very beneficial to host the Latin American packaging and processing industry in Mexico City after four years without meeting in-person,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “Now, more than ever, it is critical for the region’s companies to keep up with the pace of innovation and technological evolution and EXPO PACK México is where to do that.”

The trade show also included international pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States with show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, hosting over 150 of its member companies both in the PMMI Pavilion and throughout the exhibit hall.

EXPO PACK México 2022 took place at a moment where many industries that use packaging and processing machinery are going through a considerable growth process and demand solutions to modernize and improve productivity. PMMI’s recent study about the packaging machinery purchasing index in Mexico showed an increase in expansion projects among consumer packaged goods companies for the second quarter of this year.

This trade show was also the ideal space to learn about how technological trends are impacting the industry. Each day, more than 400 professionals attended the EXPO PACK Keynotes education program. And for the first time in Mexico, PMMI’s Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) brought together four Mexican women for a thought-provoking panel discussion: Laura Bonilla, president of CANAINCA and director of corporate affairs for Unilever Latin America North; Claudia Jañez, a business leader with over 25 years of experience in companies such as DuPont, Ford, GE, and PepsiCo; Edurne Balmori, gender equity and inclusion leader; and Garciela Rojas, founder and president of the Mexican Movimiento STEM.

The theme of innovation in processes and applications was further explored during 30-minute Innovation Stage sessions. Attended by hundreds, these presentations highlighted state-of-the-art technologies that are driving disruptive solutions due to their functionality, performance, and sustainability features.

EXPO PACK Keynotes and Innovation Stage conferences will be available to registered attendees via EXPO PACK Online until July 15, 2022.

Throughout the show, attendees with special interests found just what they needed as well. For example, owners of small and medium-sized companies could evaluate solutions from more than 200 exhibitors labeled with the PyME insignia, indicating they had special solutions, as well as financing and backing options. And EXPO PACK Verde signage noted exhibitors with sustainable solutions, both for processing and materials, focused on reducing the environmental footprint of products and operations.

EXPO PACK México once again received strong support from leading industry associations through the association partner program which solidified EXPO PACK México 2022 as the main meeting place in Latin America for the entire industry. Participating associations included:

Institute of Food Technologists (IFT)

International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

Mexican Association of the Corrugated Industry (AMEXICOOR)

Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE)

National Association of Pet Food Manufacturers (ANFACA)

National Chamber of Metal Packaging Manufacturers (CANAFEM)

National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (CANIFARMA)

National Chamber of the Milk Industry (CANILEC)

National Chamber of the Canning Industry (CANAINCA)

National Chamber of the Cosmetics Industry and the Personal Care and Home Care Products Industry A.C. (CANIPEC)

To learn more about the show and its programs, visit expopackmexico.com.mx.

Source: PMMI



