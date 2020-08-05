After thoughtful consultation with the PMMI Board of Directors, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO in Chicago this year. The PMMI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to have a safe and productive event for attendees and exhibitors.

To ensure this essential industry remains connected, PMMI Media Group is using their digital marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge to launch a brand new live, web-based event, PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13, complete with live chats, live product demos and equipment and engaging educational opportunities.

“For over six decades, PACK EXPO has been here to serve and connect the industry, and while the pandemic makes it impossible to meet in person this year, connecting the industry is still our top priority. PMMI Media Group is putting all of the power of the PACK EXPO brand into fostering connections between consumer-packaged goods companies (CPGs) and suppliers by driving the entire industry to PACK EXPO Connects,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI.

PACK EXPO Connects will facilitate exhibitor and attendee interaction while continuing to provide the ability to see machinery in action through this new platform. This exciting online experience will also offer world-class educational opportunities, including daily Jumpstart sessions on hot topics from industry thought leaders along with the Innovation Stages, a staple at previous PACK EXPO events. The new Solution Room will feature expert-led education sessions, and PMMI Media Group editors will discuss highlights via Daily Download sessions, bringing attendees up to speed on the latest and greatest solutions on display at PACK EXPO Connects. A special Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network event will feature an address from Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods.

“Connecting the industry has never been more essential as packaging addresses the critical needs of this pandemic,” adds Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “While nothing can replace an in-person event, PACK EXPO Connects will push the digital boundaries of virtual to provide the resources the industry needs to solve today's unique packaging challenges.”

For more information on exhibiting or attending PACK EXPO Connects, visit www.packexpoconnects.com. For any additional questions or concerns, contact the PMMI Show Department at expo@pmmi.org or by phone at 571.612.3200.

Source: PMMI