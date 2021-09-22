nVenia LLC, a new Operating Company within Duravant’s Packaging Solutions Segment formed by combining Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson into a single entity, will exhibit at the Pack Expo Las Vegas show for the first time on September 27-29 in booth number 4425 in the Central Hall.

Leveraging the strengths of the Arpac, Hamer, Fischbein, and Ohlson product brands, nVenia is a leading equipment designer, manufacturer and integrator for primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging solutions. ARPAC Brand equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. FISCHBEIN Brand equipment is the trusted brand for open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. HAMER Brand equipment leads the market in industrial bagging automation, with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including weighing, forming, filling, sewing, sealing and complete bag management. OHLSON Brand equipment is recognized for rugged, highly accurate primary packaging lines to weigh, count and fill all types of packages, from flexible pouches to jars to rigid containers.

At Pack Expo Las Vegas, show attendees will experience the integration capabilities of these four brands combined, throughout 5,000 square feet of exhibition space within the Duravant booth (#4425).

nVenia has the perfect bag-in-the-box packaging solution, currently in high demand from ecommerce giants. See a HAMER Brand Robotic Palletizer at work, integrated seamlessly with an ARPAC Brand DPM; a compact, intermittent motion wraparound case and tray packer that will be packaging currently trending wood pellet bags into ecommerce-ready boxes.

Also showcased from nVenia’s HAMER brand will be the ruggedly built Model 2090; a form, fill, and seal machine for large bagging operations. “We will also be showcasing some forthcoming options and enhancements that will ensure it remains second to none in improving true production volume, reducing operator interaction by eliminating the ‘operator standing by,’ and reducing maintenance parts and related downtime to maintain bagging machines,” said Rick Allegretti, nVenia’s Senior Vice President of Sales.

Other equipment on display in Las Vegas will be an ARPAC Brand S18 Horizontal Shrink Wrap System equipped with the patented, waste-reducing Zero Edge sealer, an OHLSON Brand Vertical Form, Fill, and Seal machine with a multi-head weigh system, an OHLSON Brand Pre-made Pouch Filling Machine, a HAMER Brand 300 Volumetric Filler, a FISCHBEIN Brand HAS 300 Hot Air Sealer, and a FISCHBEIN Brand 400 Series Sew System.

“Pack Expo Las Vegas will be nVenia’s official launch party. We are excited to showcase our legacy brands in a new light – as a powerhouse of consultative equipment and integration solutions,” said Thurman Melson, President of nVenia. “After Pack Expo, we look forward to welcoming our customers and partners to nVenia’s new home in Wood Dale, Illinois, which is a world-class facility with a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, outfitted with demonstration, lab and training capabilities that encourages engagement with the complete nVenia family of packaging brands.”

