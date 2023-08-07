Multi-Conveyor will have many conveyor technologies on display at Pack Expo Las Vegas with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds. The theme, “give us 30 seconds,” goes hand-in-hand with Multi-Conveyor's touchless “scan & go” technology downloads and their 25-second “everything we make” video.

Many conveyors, all jam-packed with solutions, will be running on the show floor . One conveyor loop to be showcased is a culmination of Multi-Conveyor's core product offerings:

Product bump turn conveyor for 90-degree rotation section

Plastic chain table-style-top conveyor section

Plastic belt mat-style-stop conveyor section

Dual belt product turner

LBP (low back pressure) transitions

ARB (Activated Roller Belt) facilitating merge, sort, divert, transfer or change product direction

PanelView Plus touch screen conveyor controls

Separately running will be modular, preengineering solutions including:

Slim-Fit preengineered, toolless, super sanitary, low profile transfer conveyors

Success Line modular, quick-ship, economical “workhorse” conveyors for 24/7 everyday use

Two new conveyor technologies never-yet-seen in Las Vegas include:

Rotary Accumulation Table for continuous 36-inch, 48-inch and 60-inch diameter accumulative rotation or unscrambling

Cleated Incline (& Declines) control product when elevating up or lowering down without slips and slides

Multi-Conveyor's team is known for decades-experienced design, electrical & mechanical engineering quality-built for sustainability, and ergonomic solutions for nearly any packaging application. Their mission? To provide their customers a more functional, affordable conveyor that maximizes productivity while saving essential floor space in the process. Learn more in booth #C-1718.

Source: Multi-Conveyor