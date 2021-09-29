Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, driven to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and economically viable packaging solutions, will unveil its groundbreaking sustainable packaging technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Addressing the growing plastic pandemic, scientists and experts at Evanesce have engineered a patented technology that produces cost-competitive, 100% plant-based, and 100% compostable sustainable packaging. The leading packaging industry event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 27 to 29, 2021.

During PACK EXPO, the company will showcase their two packaging technologies and its vast range of packaging products. Its booth will feature the patented Evanesce Molded Starch technology along with its high-quality line of PLA (Polylactic Acid) compostable products, including straws, hot and cold cups and lids, plates, bowls, cutlery, gloves, and resealable bags. Booth visitors will be able to meet the top executive team and experience their plant-based packaging solutions in person.

“Our innovative technologies are designed to replace single-use plastics and Styrofoam in packaging and will be a game-changer for the industry. We’re most excited about launching our revolutionary patented Molded Starch technology at one of the biggest packaging events in the world.” stated Douglas Horne, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Evanesce. “This innovation in material science has the power to truly transform sustainable packaging. This event offers us an ideal opportunity to launch our innovative packaging solutions, showcase the wide range of products we offer, and connect with industry leaders on collaborative partnership opportunities.”

Already in use by leading foodservice companies, restaurant chains and convenience stores, Evanesce’s PLA products are on par or cost competitive to other alternatives, offer significantly improved durability, and are BPI certified commercially compostable. The patented Evanesce Molded Starch Technology produces 100% compostable molded packaging material at almost half the cost of other eco-friendly alternatives available in the market. Production of Molded Starch products including meal trays, meat trays, containers and cups are expected in early 2022.

Expanded Manufacturing Capacity

Evanesce is ready to inspire big change and lead the sustainable packaging industry by delivering innovative and sustainable technology solutions. The company sets itself apart from the competition with American-made, superior quality products without overseas shipping delays and risks to the supply chain. Operations have begun at its first manufacturing facility in South Carolina with an ability to produce millions of compostable PLA straws per day. With distribution centers from coast to coast, Evanesce also plans aggressive expansion in the US, starting with a new 114,000 sq ft facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information visit www.evanesce.com.