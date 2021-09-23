Multi-Conveyor will have many conveyor technologies on display at Pack Expo Las Vegas with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds! The theme, “give us 30 seconds”, goes hand-in-hand with our touchless “scan & go” technology downloads and our 25-second “everything we make” video.

Running on the show floor will be two live running loop conveyors jam-packed with solutions. The first loop to be showcased is a culmination of Multi-Conveyor's core product offerings:

Product bump turn conveyor for 90⁰ rotation section

Plastic chain table-style-top conveyor section

Plastic belt mat-style-stop conveyor section

Dual belt product turner

LBP (low back pressure) transitions

ARB (Activated Roller Belt) facilitating merge, sort, divert, transfer or change product direction

PanelView Plus touch screen conveyor controls

The second continuous running conveyor loop features modular, pre-engineering solutions:

Slim-Fit pre-engineered, toolless, super sanitary, low profile transfer conveyors

Slim-Fit pre-engineered, toolless, super sanitary, low profile transfer conveyors ModSort (roller-top belting) to divert on the fly or use as a designated vector angle, left or right.

Success Line modular, quick-ship, economical “workhorse” conveyors for 24/7 every day use

Multi-Conveyor is fast becoming the industry leader for both custom and standard conveyor systems. Our team excels in agency-compliant food grade systems and we are revered for our experience, design, mechanical and electrical engineering for nearly any application. Our goal? To provide our customers a more functional, affordable conveyor that maximizes productivity while saving essential floor space in the process.

Learn more in booth #C-2300. See you in Vegas!

For more information visit www.multi-conveyor.com.