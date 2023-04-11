With Cinco de Mayo coming up, Californians are getting even more serious about their tacos.

A partnership between the California Beef Council (CBC), the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB)/Real California Milk, and E & J Gallo’s Camarena Tequila, TacoTimeCalifornia.com, celebrates “Tacos, Tequila y Más.”

“The TacoTimeCalifornia.com site goes beyond consumer savings to celebrate what we love about tacos. Beef and California Hispanic-style cheese and crema make for a perfect taco. Pair with Camarena—the most awarded tequila—and you’ve got the ultimate taco and margarita night at home,” said Christie Van Egmond, the CBC’s director of Retail & Foodservice Marketing. “For this year’s campaign, the CBC is offering a $2 rebate on a $10 or more beef purchase through the Checkout 51 mobile app and online.” Look for in-store displays where available.

The TacoTimeCalifornia.com site features five new recipes for 2023:

In addition to these and a dozen other taco and margarita recipes on the site, taco fans can access product, cooking and lifestyle videos directly on the platform.

There are a variety of Hispanic-style cheeses, each with a distinct character that can add an authentic taste to taco recipes, CMAB’s Director of Business Development Katelyn Harmon said.

Links to offers are at TacoTimeCalifornia.com; some restrictions, including quantity and pricing terms, apply and offers are subject to date restrictions.

Source: California Beef Council