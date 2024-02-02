The American Lamb Board is kicking off Lamb Lover’s Month this February with a new campaign. The “Show Us Your Chops” campaign invites consumers to get lamb chops at their favorite restaurant or cook their favorite recipe at home.

The promotion features rack and loin chop recipes to help consumers create a special dinner featuring American lamb. Consumers are then invited to share photos of their lamb chops (at a restaurant or at home) on the ALB consumer website or on social media with the hashtag #showusyourchops. The contest will be promoted through social media advertising and sponsored blogger content throughout February.

“While Lamb Lovers Month has become a tradition for ALB, it’s also a very effective promotion for reaching new consumers with recipes and information about American Lamb to expand usage beyond the traditional holidays,” said Jeff Ebert, ALB chairman.

Everyone who enters the Show Your Chops promotion will receive an insulated Lamb Lovers grocery bag and a Show Us Your Chops recipe booklet. In addition, participants will be entered into multiple drawings for a heart-shaped Dutch Oven.

ALB has partnered once again with Kittch, a food-centric livestreaming platform for a new generation of culinary enthusiasts who love to cook. The site will host two chef-led virtual cooking classes featuring chop recipes and promoting Lamb Lovers Month in February. The food-centric livestreaming platform offers cooking classes, kitchen tours, interviews, market visits and more. Its roster of chefs and foodie personalities offers classes and tutorials through a mix of free and paid content for viewers. The videos are accessed either live or on demand.

In addition to the consumer promotion, ALB is reaching out to butcher shops with promotional items and giveaways to promote American lamb through small retail locations. ALB is also running a chef lamb chops recipe contest and sending Lamb Lover’s Month kits to foodservice and consumer media featuring loin chops, recipes, and campaign materials.

For any of the Lamb Lover's Month creative assets, contact rae@americanlamb.com.

Source: American Lamb Board