Kretschmar Premium Meats & Cheeses is showing consumers that the premium deli brand is “Made for More” in a new campaign.

The brand has a long history of developing quality deli meats dating back to 1883. Its portfolio includes a full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats sliced from lean, tender cuts.

Kretschmar Made for More, Made to be Crowned. Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.





To drive home Kretschmar’s premium quality and recipe inspiration, the new fully integrated campaign, Made for More, launches with a tongue-in-cheek anti-sandwich message to "Stop Making Just Sandwiches" — celebrating the idea of going places that deli meats haven’t gone before. Adding elements of recipe inspiration without sandwich-heavy imagery to take meal occasions to the next level rounds out the campaign to showcase that while every other deli brand might be made for a sandwich – Kretschmar is made for more.

“Most every deli brand on the market claims they make the perfect sandwich. This campaign highlights how we stand out amongst our deli competition,” said Lauren Talbert, senior director for Kretschmar at Smithfield Foods. “That means venturing away from the sliced bread and leaning into anything and everything else that can be done with our quality meats and cheeses. Besides, it’s time to think beyond the sandwich.”

The campaign includes teasers, 30- and 15-second commercials and custom recipe social content and in-store activations, with all the content filmed for maximum appetite appeal.

To add to its portfolio of deli options, “sweetness meets heatness” with Kretschmar introduces a new line of sweet and spicy offerings including Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast and a Spiced Pineapple Ham. To meet with evolving trends and consumer expectations, these two offerings bring “swicy” to the table with unique flavors among premium deli brands and are also gluten free and have no MSG.

Kretschmar adds Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey deli items to its product portfolio to bring sweet and spicy offerings to consumers. Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.





Fruity sweetness with chili pepper notes characterize the Spiced Pineapple Ham, while the Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey brings a citrus, tangy sweetness with a hint of cracked black pepper.

"These two new bold flavors from Kretschmar really showcase the breadth of our premium deli line,” said Talbert. “We’re excited to add these to our portfolio to further grow 'behind-the-glass' offerings with unique and on-trend flavors.”

Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods Inc.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.