Weber Inc. is announcing the appointment of Simon Langhorn as the company's new senior director of sales. With an extensive background in sales leadership and over three decades of industry experience, Langhorn brings valuable expertise to further propel Weber's growth and market expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join our team at Weber," said Jarrod McCarroll, CEO of Weber Inc. "He brings a wealth of experience which perfectly aligns with our commitment to deliver the Perfect Portion to all our customers.”

Source: Weber Inc.