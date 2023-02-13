Mazen Animal Health Inc. recently announced the hiring of Candida Cabral, Ph.D., as senior research scientist, breeding. Dr. Cabral will leverage her deep expertise in plant breeding to drive innovation and speed to market of the company’s maize-delivered vaccine product platform.

Dr. Cabral has over 20 years of research experience and over 10 years of experience in the seed industry with Corteva and Pioneer Hi-Bred. She has a strong background in plant breeding, molecular biology, and genetics. She is the inventor of ten varieties directed to the Corteva out-licensing wheat business and is the co-inventor of maize lines in the hybrid testing pipeline, represented by 27 hybrids and two inbred patents. Dr. Cabral has a doctorate in applied plant science, agronomy and plant genetics department, University of Minnesota, and a Master of Science in plant breeding, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil.

“We are thrilled to have Candida join Mazen’s growing R&D team. Breeding high-expressing, high-yielding maize lines is a critical part of our oral vaccination technology platform,” said Tracy Raines, Ph.D., vice president of research and development. “Her expertise will help accelerate the development of our growing product pipeline and get our much-needed solutions into the hands of farmers more quickly.”

Source: Mazen Animal Health Inc.