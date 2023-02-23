Mazen Animal Health Inc., an animal health company developing novel maize-based vaccines, is announcing it has been issued a patent for its transformative technology to produce orally delivered animal vaccines. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent US-11566255-B2, “Expression of PEDV Sequences in Plants and Plant Produced Vaccine for Same” on Jan. 31, 2023. This patent covers foundational technology for the company’s first vaccine product, which is anticipated for launch in 2024.

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) is a virus of widespread concern, causing diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration. The disease has a death rate of 80–100% in infected piglets. PEDV prevention in neonatal pigs is challenging, as the virus is highly infectious and able to survive in the environment, even with strict sanitation practices.

Mazen’s first product will provide effective lactogenic immunity to piglets through orally delivered maize-produced PEDV antigens dosed to the sows during gestation. “This initial patent marks a major milestone for the company, allowing us to protect our products as we move forward with our game-changing, unique approach to animal vaccines,” said Jennifer Filbey, Ph.D., CEO of Mazen. “We anticipate this is the first in many patents to come.”

Mazen’s PEDV patent builds on an established portfolio that covers the underlying platform technology developed by John Howard, Ph.D., one of the company’s founders. Mazen holds an exclusive license to the platform for use in the field of animal health.

Source: Mazen Animal Health Inc.