Amcor, a company that develops and produces responsible packaging solutions, announced that it has earned two AmeriStar awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals for its Perflex S grab-n-go shrink bags for meat and poultry, and for its McCoy dunnage free IBC liners for bulk liquid aseptic products.

IoPP will showcase the winning packages at Pack Expo Las Vegas in IoPP booth C-1154 and the Showcase of Innovations, Sept. 11 through 13, 2023. Amcor will also show the award-winning technologies in their exhibit, booth SU-7244.

“We are honored to be recognized for Amcor’s innovative applications and design achievements by the IoPP,” said Brian Carvill, vice president of research and development at Amcor Flexibles North America. “Our capabilities in material science, packaging technologies, and our strong commitment to solving complex performance needs and sustainability challenges creates cost-saving opportunities for brands, and more convenience for consumers.”

Perflex S grab-n-go shrink bags for meat and poultry

Amcor uses an inventive handle design in a shrink-bag header to create a one-piece shrink bag that makes it easy to lift and carry slick, heavy, fresh or frozen meat and poultry up to 22 pounds.

New Perflex S shrink bags with integrated grab-n-go handles eliminate the need to use plastic netting with a clipped loop, which previously was the only option to provide a handle to carry heavy products such as turkeys.

By eliminating netting, the Perflex S grab-n-go shrink bag reduces packaging material and manufacturing steps, delivering 17% total cost savings. These reductions also drive environmental improvements. Upscale graphics deliver a 360-degree brand billboard to differentiate value in the freezer bin, with convenience and consumer appeal that compel attention in a mature category.

Since establishing the AmeriStar awards competition in 2001, the Institute of Packaging Professionals has awarded nearly 650 professionals across North America for their exceptional packages.

Source: Amcor