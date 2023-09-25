PLA, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners LLC, is announcing the opening of its newest pallet services operation in Northwest Arkansas. The new PLA pallet operation is colocated with an existing Propak facility in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and adds new and recycled pallet supply, repair, and retrieval services to the reverse logistics, transportation, and 3PL services provided to customers throughout the greater Northwest Arkansas area. Located just off I-49 and I-40, this location will serve PLA’s supply chain customers across a 150-mile radius. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility will process over 1.5 million pallets annually.

“PLA continues to expand both our infrastructure and our service offerings across the country,” said Kyle Otting, PLA’s CEO. ”Propak has been providing comprehensive logistics solutions to customers across Northwest Arkansas for nearly 25 years, and we’re very pleased to expand our services to include pallet management for the area.”

The new operation will bring approximately 20 new jobs to the area and is located at 701 East Kenwood Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72712.

