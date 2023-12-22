Smithfield Foods distributed 7,300 free Smithfield Spiral Quarter Hams to brighten the holidays for individuals and families in the St. Charles, Ill., area.

“The holiday season is a time of giving, so this was the perfect time for Smithfield to give back to our local community,” said Ashton Williams, plant manager of Smithfield’s St. Charles food processing facility. “On behalf of our 2,000 employees in Illinois, we are honored to have the opportunity to share the spirit of the season with our neighbors in St. Charles.”

Smithfield volunteers distributed more than 6,200 Smithfield Spiral Quarter Hams on a first-come, first-served basis at the event, which was held at Smithfield’s St. Charles facility on Dec. 21. The remainder were donated to the St. Charles Fire Department, the St. Charles Police Department, Dekalb Fire and Rescue and Lazarus House, a homeless shelter in St. Charles, for distribution.

Volunteers from Smithfield Foods' St. Charles, Ill., facility joined together to provide more than 7,000 holiday hams to their neighbors and community organizations. Photo courtesy Smithfield Foods Inc.

Since 2008, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has provided millions of servings of protein across all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Visit here for more information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.