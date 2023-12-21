Smithfield Foods distributed 1,000 spiral-sliced hams to families and individuals in the Hampton Roads, Va., area to help fight hunger during the holiday season.

The company held a food distribution event on Dec. 16 in Smithfield, Va., where more than 50 Smithfield Foods volunteers distributed 1,000 Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Hams and holiday sides to neighbors facing hunger in the local community.

Smithfield worked with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and their networks of local partner agencies to invite individuals and families at risk of food insecurity to pick up a free holiday meal.

Kroger joined Smithfield in the “Hams for the Holidays” food distribution, providing 1,000 grocery bags with holiday sides to compliment the 1,000 spiral-sliced hams Smithfield distributed at the event.

“I grew up in Smithfield and have lived in this area nearly all my life, and I’ve seen the positive impacts Smithfield Foods has made in this community in the 30-plus years of my career here,” said Keller Watts, chief business officer for Smithfield Foods. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to share with our neighbors in need to assure they have a delicious Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham for their holiday meal. We especially appreciate our friends at Kroger for providing the side dishes to round out the holiday dinner plate.”

"Kroger is pleased to support the efforts of our local food bank partners, who do so much to fight hunger in the community," said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. “Thanks to Smithfield, together we’ll provide holiday meals this season for families all across Hampton Roads."

“Smithfield Foods continues to be a cherished partner of ours through their dedication to supporting our neighbors who are in need of healthy meals and hope,” said Karen Joyner, chief executive officer of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “Their collaboration with Kroger on the Hams for the Holiday event during a challenging holiday season for numerous families visibly illuminates their philanthropic priorities of strengthening local communities and fighting hunger. We are tremendously grateful for their investment and support.”

“This event exemplifies the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the holiday season and Smithfield Foods’ commitment to their hometown community,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Hams for the Holidays not only provides nourishment to our neighbors in need during this festive time but also symbolizes the partnership between our local food banks, Smithfield, and Kroger, reinforcing the vital role collaborative efforts play in creating a hunger-free community.”

Visit here for more information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.