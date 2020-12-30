Wellshire Farms, a leader in the all-natural and organic meat industry, is giving back this holiday season. Wellshire was able to donate over 42,000 pounds of all-natural product recently to local organizations including Philabundance and The Food Bank of South Jersey.

Both philanthropic organizations provide nutritious meals for families, children, and seniors year-round. Now, Wellshire Sausage Patties and Fully Cooked Meatballs are a part of the community-wide effort to ensure the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey communities have food to eat this winter.

“We’re excited to be able to give back to those in need this holiday season. As a family-owned company, we are always looking for ways to be involved and support the local community,” said Jessica Colameco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wellshire Farms. “We’re proud to be partnering with great organizations like Philabundance and The Food Bank of South Jersey to work towards eliminating hunger.”

Philabundance was founded in 1984 and now distributes more than 24 million pounds of food a year to people in need. The Food Bank of South Jersey started in 1985 and has been providing hope ever since by feeding hundreds of thousands of people every year. Both organizations have multiple programs and resources to provide food for those who need it most, working to eliminate the urgent problem of hunger.

To find out more about these organizations or to donate food and resources, please visit https://foodbanksj.org/ and https://www.philabundance.org/.

Source: Wellshire Farms