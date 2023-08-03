Parker Migliorini International, or PMI Foods, is announcing the donation of 10,500 pounds of beef bone-in rib ends to several Los-Angeles-area food banks. This is the latest in a series of donations from PMI Foods in an ongoing effort to directly help thousands of homeless residents.

More than 67,000 people in L.A. County are currently experiencing homelessness — and at least one out of four of them also suffer from food insecurity.

As part of the transformational donation from PMI Foods, 9,625 pounds of premium, restaurant-grade ribeye steaks were donated to the Los Angeles Mission while the other 875 pounds were provided to the Farmlink Project for distribution to the local homeless community.

The donations will help the Los Angeles Mission and the Farmlink Project provide life-sustaining food and positively impact the lives of those most in need.

"Our mission and purpose is feeding people, which we do by sourcing and distributing protein products all over the world," said Darin Parker, president of PMI Foods. "As we work to advance our mission, we are delighted to partner with the Los Angeles Mission and the Farmlink Project to help feed the hungry. No person, child or family should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

The Los Angeles Mission provides shelter, clothing and meals, alongside food boxes that include a week's worth of food to homeless encampments, schools, churches, and foster families. The Farmlink Project's goal is to connect farmers with a produce surplus to food banks to eliminate food waste.

"We are sincerely filled with immense gratitude towards PMI Foods for their second incredibly generous donation of life-sustaining food in recent months," said Troy Vaughn, CEO and president of Los Angeles Mission, CityServe HUB. "In the vast expanse of Los Angeles County, the rise in homelessness and food insecurity has been challenging to witness. However, PMI Foods' unwavering support gives us hope and strength, and we wholeheartedly applaud them for their profound compassion and unwavering commitment to bringing about a transformative impact in the lives of those less fortunate."

"PMI Foods is committed to tackling the growing problem of homelessness and global food insecurity," said Parker. "At PMI Foods, we are working to increase donations to reach food banks across the United States and are planning to continue donating high-quality food to the needy."

This is PMI Foods' second donation to the Los Angeles Mission. The first donation included more than 2,500 pounds of high-quality meat to feed unhoused residents of Los Angeles.

As a CityServe HUB, Los Angeles Mission receives truckloads of goods-in-kind, including food donations, from national retailers. As well as serving people in need directly, Los Angeles Mission facilitates distributions to CityServe PODs — local churches and nonprofits — in their purview to serve the community in the "Last Mile of Need." This collaborative network in L.A. extends its reach to help families who are struggling and food insecure.

Source: PMI Foods