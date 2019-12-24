Dietz & Watson’s apparel and accessory line expanding for the holidays

Dietz & Watson launched its first-ever apparel line this past spring at its limited-run Delishop pop-up store in Center City Philadelphia debuting everything from hot dog bathing suits to Dietz Nuts tote bags. Thanks to its success and continued consumer demand, the brand is back with a second round just in time for the holidays.

This latest rollout includes 14 new pieces that play on the holiday season and local Philly-isms, ranging from Eatin' Pants Joggers to Dietz Nuts filled Christmas stockings. If consumers are headed to an ugly Christmas sweater party they should look no further, because there’s a perfect Dietz Nuts ugly Christmas sweater t-shirt.

If they’re searching for a gift for a Philly Sports fan they can try the “Sundays are for the Birds” or “Trust The Prosciutto” long-sleeved t-shirt. If they are looking for something for the “Lil’ Grillers” in their lives, there’s a Hot Dog Backpack.

To make things easier (and more fun) for consumers, Dietz & Watson also created nine meat & cheese-inspired personality types (Meat Lover, Hot Dog Connoisseur, Hoagie Enthusiast, etc.) and associated gear recommendations for each so that people can be sure they’re covered this holiday season. Check out the Dietz & Watson Holiday Gift Guide at https://www.dietzandwatson.com/gift-guide.

The company also recently introduced a ‘Snack Box’ with the most popular and delicious Dietz & Watson grab and go treats. They are perfect as a gift or to keep bellies filled when travelling around visiting the ‘Framily’. Dietz Nuts tree ornaments and Meat Sweats Zip-Up are the latest items to launch.

Everything is now available for purchase online at https://store.dietzandwatson.com/.

Source: Dietz & Watson