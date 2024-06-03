Effective hatchery and breeder management is one of many crucial factors in a successful poultry operation. USPOULTRY’s 2024 Hatchery-Breeder Clinic will keep hatchery and breeder managers up to date on the latest technology, equipment and management techniques. The 2024 program, developed by a panel of hatchery-breeder specialists, will give attendees necessary tools to help increase performance and quality throughout hatchery and breeder operations. The clinic will be held July 9–10 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

“Breeder and hatchery operations are always under pressure to increase performance. This year’s Hatchery-Breeder Clinic will address topics such as Hatchery Automation / Ergonomics . . . Robots in the Hatchery; Bridging the Communication Gap Between Breeders and Hatcheries; Pullet Uniformity; Hatchery QA Programs and Data Utilization; and much more.” said Ashley McGovern, hatchery manager at Pilgrim’s and program committee chair.

Other topics include:

Maximizing Hatch of Fertile

Managing Chick Quality in Multi- and Single-Stage Incubation in the Same Hatchery

Managing Through Disease Challenges: Current Disease Update, Sanitation for Disease Control in the Hatchery, and Managing Biosecurity for Today’s Challenges

Male Management/Hatchability

Bed Bugs in Hen Houses

Posting in the Field: Diagnosing Necropsy.

The 2024 USPOULTRY Hatchery-Breeder Clinic planning committee includes Justin Burrow, Peco Foods Inc.; Alicia Hill, Tyson Foods Inc.; Jason Maynard, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Ashley McGovern, Pilgrim’s, and planning committee chair; and Stephanie Smith, Peco Foods Inc.

Registration, room reservations and the full agenda are available here or by going to www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association