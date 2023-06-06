Effective hatchery and breeder management is critical for the success of any poultry operation. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Hatchery-Breeder Clinic will provide attendees with insights into best practices, maximizing performance from start to finish, and other topics related to chick quality and breeder management. The clinic will be held July 20–21 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

“Attendees at this year’s USPOULTRY Hatchery-Breeder Clinic will come away armed with an array of knowledge focused on maximizing the performance of their birds and hatcheries throughout the production cycle. Incorporating feedback with their own experience and expertise, the planning committee has put together a robust schedule of topics to help hatchery and breeder managers and other leaders get the most from their flocks,” said Kirk Dawkins, hatchery division manager at Fieldale Farms Corp. and program committee chairman.

Agenda topics include:

Raising Today’s Broiler Breeder, with attention to Brooding Best Practices, Feeding from Start to Finish, and Male Management After Transfer

Late Flock Management and Fertility

Shell Quality

Egg Pack / Sanitation

Bronchitis / Respiratory Challenges

Automation Preventive Maintenance

Maximizing Turning in Multi-Stage Equipment and Improving Chick Quality

Hatchery QA…Why and How to Gather the Data

Embryology: Challenges with Low Fertility Flocks

Maximizing Hatch…What Can You Control

Vaccine Handling

Hatchery Sanitation

The 2023 USPOULTRY Hatchery-Breeder Clinic planning committee, comprised of industry hatchery and breeder operations leaders, includes:

Adam Black, Aviagen Inc.

Kirk Dawkins, Fieldale Farms Corp. and program committee chairman

Don Hickman, Mountaire Corp.

Alicia Hill, Tyson Foods Inc.

Brian Hyde, Tyson Foods Inc.

Chad Mason, House of Raeford Farms Inc.

Ashley McGovern, Pilgrim’s

Jason Phillips, Amick Farms LLC

Richard Rutledge, Mountaire Corp.

Stephanie Smith, Peco Foods Inc.

Joe Steed, Pilgrim’s

Kent Weldon, Koch Foods

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain knowledge and network with colleagues. To register, reserve a room and see the full agenda for the USPOULTRY 2023 Hatchery-Breeder Clinic, click here or go to www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association