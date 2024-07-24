At the 2024 USPOULTRY Hatchery-Breeder Clinic in Nashville, Tenn., industry experts gathered to share strategies for enhancing hatchery performance. Attendees received insights into implementing quality assurance programs, managing diseases, improving communication between hatchery and breeder personnel and improving ergonomics with robotics.

Chad Daniels, hatchery consultant manager at Jamesway, highlighted the critical role of hatchery quality assurance programs in optimizing hatchery practices and improving outcomes. He emphasized the significance of thorough documentation in various aspects of the hatchery process, including tagging and labeling eggs before set, keeping detailed records of where incubators are located, documenting moisture loss throughout the incubation process and more. Daniels explained that detailed documentation allows hatchery managers to analyze variations between individual trays. This analysis helps identify factors affecting fertility, hatch rates and embryo mortality.

Hatchery Planning Co.’s VP of Sales Phil Hicks spoke on ergonomics in hatcheries and the implementation of robots to mitigate discomfort and reduce injury risk. Hicks referenced three labor reports, indicating that a 10% increase in robot use per 1,000 workers results in a 10% reduction in disability injuries reported among workers. As hatchery capacities grow, repetitive tasks are likely to rise. Thus, Hicks remarked that proper worker training, robotics and general ergonomic solutions will reduce team member injuries while improving production.

Kylie Bruce, operations associate at Cobb-Vantress, addressed disease mitigation in hatcheries, emphasizing the importance of sanitation and proper cleaning. Because the health of newly hatched chicks can be severely impacted if they hatch within a bacteria-filled environment, Bruce advised following five measures when cleaning up the “little messes” every day. She further recommended monitoring external sources of contamination, such as egg truck drivers, and limiting their access to sensitive areas within the hatchery.

Pilgrim’s Hatchery Manager Ashley McGovern highlighted the value of two-way communication between breeder farms and hatcheries. She encouraged the two sectors to include all personnel — managers, service technicians and quality assurance staff — in communication efforts. Essential information from hatcheries to breeders includes egg trailer and egg room temperatures, driver routes, buggy types, hatch trials or hatch issues, while breeders should share details about such things as flock life, culled egg disposal processes and egg flat collection methods. McGovern commented that developing a consistent data-collection program with agreed-upon established parameters where all parties are involved is crucial to success.

The USPOULTRY Hatchery-Breeder clinic offered strategies and expertise to enhance hatchery practices, optimize worker safety and foster stronger communication between breeders and hatcheries, paving the way for improved outcomes and efficiency in the poultry industry.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association