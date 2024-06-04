Polar Leasing Co., a provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units, announces Mather Trucking is the first depot in Nebraska to support the delivery of Polar Leasing's cold storage solutions.

Founded in 1989, Mather Trucking is based in Bellevue and specializes in regional transportation to destinations across the country. In addition to managing a fleet of more than 30 trucks, Mather also services multiple railroad companies and is an ideal partner, said Joe O’Keefe, Polar Leasing vice president of operations.

“Polar Leasing is delighted that Mather Trucking is joining our nationwide network of freight partners,” O’Keefe said. “This partnership allows more people access to our cold storage solutions, and Mather is strategically positioned to help customers in Nebraska and Iowa. That they’re also a family-owned business sharing the same company values as us only strengthens our partnership.”

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.