Polar Leasing Co. Inc. (PLC) is announcing the company is widening its nationwide dealer network’s western reach with the addition of Parachute, Colorado-based Haul It All, the newest freight partner offering PLC’s electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

Haul It All is now a depot for Polar Leasing's rental walk-in cold storage solutions, serving a vast area of the western U.S. According to Joe O'Keefe, vice president of operations at PLC, “Haul It All is strategically located near I-70, allowing it to cater to a large population, including customers in Colorado around Aspen and Grand Junction, as well as a broader area including Denver and Salt Lake City.”

Haul It All is one of the latest depots to be announced by Polar Leasing this year as the company rapidly expands its network. This expansion is aimed at making Polar Leasing's outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals more accessible across the country.

All walk-in cold storage units from Polar Leasing are pre-assembled and come ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. These walk-in units are American-made, feature a small footprint and are easy to set up.

Short-term unit rentals are a cost-effective and straightforward solution to fulfill various commercial needs, including food and pharmaceutical storage, emergency situations and disaster response.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-674-1348, or visit www.polarleasing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.