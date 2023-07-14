Polar Leasing Co. Inc. announces that Steelhead Transport has joined PLC’s growing network of depots offering the delivery of validated, electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units. This is Polar Leasing’s second depot in the Houston area.

Located in Spring, Texas, Steelhead Transport provides towing and transportation services to northern Houston. The business started earlier this year.

“We are excited to welcome Steelhead Transport to our vast network of freight partners at Polar Leasing," said Joe O’Keefe, vice president of operations for Polar Leasing Co. Inc. “Their addition to our network helps more efficiently serve the people in the Houston area. Because Steelhead is a young business, we’re looking forward to working with this freight partner since essentially its beginning.”

Polar Leasing's walk-in storage units are pre-assembled with a seamless fiberglass construction to function with a simple electrical connection. These units are manufactured in the U.S. and boast a compact footprint as well as an easy setup.

Walk-in units are available for both short-term and long-term rentals, providing a flexible solution for a wide variety of industries and applications, including foodservice, catering and more.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-674-1348 or visit www.polarleasing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.