Polar Leasing Co. Inc. (PLC) vice president of operations Joe O'Keefe announces Shreveport-based TowMasters as the newest PLC depot, the company’s third in the state of Louisiana. TowMasters now serves as a pick-up and drop-off location for Polar Leasing’s innovative electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units.

O'Keefe says, “TowMasters is ideally situated to assist Polar Leasing customers in Dallas, Jackson, and all of Louisiana. We are committed to growing our nationwide depot network to ensure our customers have convenient access to Polar Leasing rental cold storage units, no matter where they are in the U.S.” He adds, “We are proud to name TowMasters as our third depot in bayou country.”

Damion Marcus, the owner of TowMasters, says, “We are pleased to partner with Polar Leasing to expand our service offerings to meet the needs of customers in the [Southeastern] U.S. seeking walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units.”

Polar Leasing outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals are delivered pre-assembled and are ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. The innovative units are American-made, simple to set up and feature a small footprint.

Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com. For more information about TowMasters, call 318-747-7121.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.