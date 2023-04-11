Polar Leasing Co. Inc. (PLC) recently announced that Quality Towing and Recovery in Decatur, Alabama, has joined PLC’s growing network of freight partners. This is the fourth depot in Alabama to support in the delivery of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

Since 2003, Quality Towing and Recovery has provided load shifts and load transfers, 24/7 towing and roadside assistance to customers in Huntsville and the northern Alabama area.

“We excitedly welcome Quality Towing and Recovery in Decatur to our network of depot partners at Polar Leasing," says Joe O’Keefe, vice president of operations. "We look forward to expanding the availability of Polar Leasing units in Alabama [by] adding this new depot.”

Polar Leasing's walk-in storage units feature a seamless fiberglass design that functions with a simple electrical connection. These American-made walk-in rental units boast a compact footprint and are designed for easy setup. The fiberglass design allows for easy cleaning while preventing moisture damage and bacteria growth. The units are designed to withstand a variety of extreme weather conditions.

Short-term unit rentals are an economical, stress-free method of addressing emergency, disaster, food and pharmaceutical storage needs. They provide a cost-effective and hassle-free solution for a wide range of commercial needs. Short-term rentals provide a flexible solution that can be used for temporary growth or backup during repairs and renovations, and they save businesses time and money.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-674-1348 or visit www.polarleasing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.