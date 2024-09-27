Polar Leasing Co., a provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units, is announcing the first Oklahoma depot in its nationwide network.

Superman Express Inc., based in Copan, Okla., is the newest Polar Leasing freight partner and will support customers in the greater Tulsa and Wichita region, said Joe O’Keefe, Polar Leasing vice president of operations.

“We’re excited to partner with Superman Express, an expert in the region for transporting motor vehicles, agricultural farm supplies, oilfield equipment, machinery and more,” O’Keefe said. “We know they’ll be a dependable partner in providing reliable walk-in cold storage for our customers.”

Polar Leasing offers ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units needing a simple electrical connection. Manufactured in America, all Polar Leasing walk-in units arrive preassembled and feature a 100% seamless fiberglass design, ensuring internal products remain independent of exterior conditions.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.