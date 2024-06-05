Leadership, personality differences, successful teams and trust factors are all challenges that women face in the professional environment. USPOULTRY’s 2024 Women’s Leadership Conference will focus on topics to assist women in overcoming these challenges and grow their influence. The program, developed by a team of professional women in various levels of management and responsibilities who understand these challenges, addresses the leadership, management and communication skills necessary for professional growth while encouraging women in all levels of responsibility to work toward and achieve their full potential. The 2024 conference will be held Aug. 22–23 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“The planning committee selected excellent topics for this year’s Conference to develop an agenda to help empower women to become successful leaders and take the reins in driving their personal and professional achievements,” said Amanda Chosewood, treasurer for Fieldale Farms Corp., and program planning committee chair.

Session topics include:

Leading While Living: How Do Leaders Do It All?

Finding Joy in Turmoil… Recognizing Stress and Leading Through It.

Building Trust Within Your Team/Management Skills for Team Building.

Financial Matters: Top 10 Concerns for Women Leaders.

Using Different Leadership Styles to Build Successful Teams.

Leadership Resiliency.

The 2024 Women’s Leadership Conference planning committee includes Amanda Chosewood; Emily Crawford, Cobb-Vantress Inc; Gracie Heinen, Fieldale Farms Corp.; Alicia Helle, Cooper Farms Inc.; Dawn Lynch, House of Raeford Farms Inc.; Verna Matthews, Peco Foods Inc.; Lisa Noffsinger, Mississippi State University; and Ashley Ormsby, Pilgrim’s.

Those interested in the Women’s Leadership Conference can visit here to register and view the full agenda.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association