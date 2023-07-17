USPOULTRY’s 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference will provide participants with strategies and techniques to develop leadership, communication skills and successful teams, while setting work/life boundaries. Attendees can anticipate a range of valuable programming focused on professional and personal growth. This year’s conference will be held Aug. 17-18 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“We know that women face some unique challenges at work,” said Ashley Ormsby, live operations manager at Pilgrim’s Athens, Ga. complex, and program planning committee chairperson. “Our planning committee understands those challenges and has crafted an agenda that is sure to leave attendees confident in their ability to rise to challenges, lead and develop high-functioning teams, communicate effectively and tackle everyday adversity.”

Session topics include Understanding the Relationship Between Actions and Titles . . . Titles Don’t Make You a Leader; Profiles of Women Leaders: Seasoned Professional’s Perspective and Young Professional’s Perspective; A Leadership Assessment: Improving Communication and Self Awareness; Practicing Mindfulness . . . Health and Wellbeing; Resolving Conflicts . . . Leading with Grace; and What Women Want at Work . . . Finding Your Voice in Leadership.

The 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference planning committee includes Emily Crawford, Cobb-Vantress Inc; Valerie Dahlke, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Gracie Heinen, Fieldale Farms Corporation; Eydie Kremer, Cooper Farms Inc; Dawn Lynch, House of Raeford Farms, Inc.; Vicki Maldonado, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Lisa Noffsinger, Mississippi State University; Ashley Ormsby, Pilgrim’s, and program planning committee chairperson; and Heidi Parnin, Culver Duck Farms, Inc.

To register for the Women’s Leadership Conference and to view the full agenda, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY