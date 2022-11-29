Deli Star Corp., a national savory deli and sous-vide meat supplier to CPG brands, foodservice and retail, is proud to be shepherding in the next generation of the meat and poultry industry’s talent and workforce. The rapidly growing company has added more than 100 new employees to its operations in the past six months–a time when 73% of food industry professionals reported facing recruitment challenges at their companies.

“Deli Star thrives because of our focused, strategic, and people-first mindset,” CEO Justin Siegel said. “In the past few years, we’ve been through the pandemic, a catastrophic plant fire, a facility rebuild, and a relocation to the city of St. Louis. Our team is the foundation that has allowed us to not just persevere through these challenges, but to thrive through them. We are so excited to continue growing our team.”

In addition to the quickly growing team, Deli Star’s leadership is also expanding with the key promotions of Jennifer Fishering as the vice president–strategic communications & partnerships, Lisa Whealon as the vice president–people & culture, and Keyñe Quiroga-Anania as the director of people & culture.

“I am thrilled that Deli Star recognizes these incredibly talented women for their continued contributions and relentless work ethic,” Siegel said. “In a male-dominated industry, we have continued to see great rewards by investing in the women who are central to our success.”

Comparably recently recognized Deli Star with four of its “Best Places to Work” awards: “Best CEOs for Women” (number 45), “Best Company for Career Growth” (number 80), “Best Company Perks & Benefits” (number 94), and a “Best Company Outlook” spotlight. The St. Louis Business Journal also recently awarded the company its Family Business Award.

“It’s invigorating to work at a company with an empowering ethic like Deli Star,” Whealon said. “Our culture is a central reason that we’ve been able to grow our team so rapidly when the industry is facing so many hiring challenges. We are committed to not just bringing in more people, but also fostering this talent across our entire organization. We believe in leading by example.”

Deli Star moved into its St. Louis-based state-of-the-art facility in February 2022, just 13 months after a devastating fire destroyed its Fayetteville, Ill., processing plant. The company continues to grow its workforce, expecting to employ around 400 people at the facility by 2032.

“For us, it’s all about our people,” Siegel said. “Our chefs, food scientists, executives, and food production team are all part of our Deli Star family. We’re proud of the positive, passionate, and innovative environment we’ve created and can’t wait to see where we’re at years down the line. This is just the beginning of a new era for Deli Star.”

Source: Deli Star