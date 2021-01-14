The Deli Star Corp. plant in Fayetteville, Ill., was destroyed in a fire on Monday night, January 11. No injuries were reported in a fire that is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall, reports the Belleville News-Democrat.

Fire officials were alerted to the blaze and arrived at the scene around 10:10 p.m., where they encountered “heavy fire, already through the roof.” The six workers who were on duty at the time were able to escape the building safety. The Fayetteville Fire Department needed so much water to battle the fire that it utilized a boat to pump water from the Kaskaskia River to tankers, which then drove to the fire. Residents were under a water boil order because of the low pressure that was created.

“We are thankful no one was injured during this incident and we are grateful to the fire departments from Fayetteville and the surrounding municipalities for bringing the fire under control,” Deli Star said in a statement released Tuesday.

“We will work with local authorities and inspectors to determine the cause of the fire, and we appreciate the support of our neighbors during this time.”

Late last year, Deli Star announced that it had broken ground on a new Food Discovery Center in St. Louis. For more information about the company, read this 2016 article from Independent Processor.

Source: Belleville News-Democrat