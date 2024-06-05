The L.S. Starrett Co., a global manufacturer of saw blades, precision measuring tools and gages, metrology systems and more, is introducing new Skinner Blades and Stainless Steel Reciprocating (Recip) Saw Blades, expanding and diversifying its food-cutting solutions for meat and food processing.

“We are excited to provide food processors with even more options for efficient and dependable cutting,” said Charlie Starrett, product manager, Saws and Hand Tools, The L.S. Starrett Co. “Starrett is committed to quality and continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment required to produce blades that offer precise and uniform cutting.”

Stainless Steel Reciprocating Saw Blades. Courtesy of The L.S. Starrett Co.







New Starrett Skinner Saw Blades are USDA certified to meet quality standards, producing fast, smooth and clean cuts when removing meat membranes, skinning fish and derinding pork. A special alloy stainless-steel blade construction and heat treatment keep blades sharp, resulting in longer life and increased performance. For easy origin identification and traceability, the Skinner blades are laser-engraved and available in three chamfer types — no chamfer, left or right chamfer — in a wide variety sizes and lengths. Currently, Skinner Blades are produced in two main width and thicknesses, .8" width by 0.04" thickness and 0.87" width by 0.03" thickness. These lengths and sizes fit most common skinner blade machine models. More information about Starrett Skinner Blades is available here.

New Starrett Stainless Steel Reciprocating Saw Blades are noncorrosive with high rust-proofing properties, which maximize food safety while enabling fast, accurate cuts by food, fish and meat processors. The new AISI 420 stainless-steel recips feature precision ground teeth for durability, ideal for cutting fresh or frozen meat — with or without bones — and carcasses for meatpacking/cold storage, wild game processing and hunting, and cutting ice blocks. The recips are offered in 12" length by 3/4" width by .050" thickness size blades in both 3 and 6 TPI. More information about Starrett Stainless Steel Reciprocating Saw Blades is available here.

Source The L.S. Starrett Co.